ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Director-General Monica Mwansa says an effective whistleblower mechanism is a necessary and powerful tool in combating corruption. According to a statement issued by ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono, Monday, Mwansa said when a whistleblower mechanism was well-designed and implemented, it encouraged individuals within organisations or systems to report corrupt practices without fear. “Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Director-General Monica Mwansa says an effective whistleblower mechanism is a necessary and powerful tool in combating corruption, and whistleblower protection is therefore a fundamental requirement. She said when a whistleblower mechanism is well designed and implemented, it encourages individuals within organisations or systems to report corrupt practices, unethical or illegal practices without fear of retaliation. Mrs. Mwansa was...