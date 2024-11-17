THE Zambia Army has its identity as a senior service in the country, I was sometimes misunderstood in trying to protect this identity but I have no regrets whatsoever, says former Zambia Army Commander Lt Gen Sitali Alibuzwi. And Lt Gen Alibuzwi has advised his successor to ensure the army does not engage in partisan politics, especially as the country heads towards the 2026 general elections. He has also reiterated his thanks to President Hakainde Hichilema for having appointed him as army commander, saying he will continue to be loyal to the President and government. Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service held in his honour, Friday, Lt Gen Alibuzwi said the Zambia Army’s identity as a senior service in the country...



