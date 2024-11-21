POLICE have arrested and charged media personality Mutale Mwanza, 37, for harassing socialite Daisy Mwansa Lufumpa, using electronic communication. Last week, Lufumpa wrote a letter to Mwanza, demanding a retraction of defamatory posts on Facebook, an apology and K2 million. “We act for Mwansa Lusumpa popularly known as Chichi Daisy of Chichi (hereinafter referred to as ‘our client’) thus, note our vested interest. Our client informed us that on 7th November, 2024 you posted false and defamatory statements on your social media platform of more than 1 million following against her. The posts were couched as follows; ‘M-Nation x Ati Chi Chi Ponono! Please tell me, who hasn’t smashed that hoe please? Kape! Kape. Mama Wa bonse! Even my cat...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here