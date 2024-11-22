THE Tonse Alliance has successfully filed in the nomination of Danstan Mwansa, under Peter Chanda’s New Congress Party as its candidate for the Kawambwa parliamentary by-elections. In an interview, Thursday, PF member of the central committee Sylvia Chalikosa said the alliance would do everything possible to take the Kawambwa seat. “We have successfully filed for the nomination under the Tonse Alliance and our candidate is contesting in the New Congress Party. The Tonse alliance is participating in this election and one of the member parties which is New Congress Party is the one we are supporting for this particular by-election. One thing you should know about Zambian people is that they don’t always show their anger openly. You may think...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here