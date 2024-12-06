LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says the delay in supplying all 156 ambulances procured under CDF is not a scandal. And Nkombo says at least 50 ambulances will be in the country by December 31, 2024, with the remaining 106 to be delivered by May 31, 2025. On the other hand, Nalolo PNUP MP Imanga Wamunyimwa wondered why the address for Ace Pharmaceuticals, one of the firms engaged to supply the ambulances, had changed from Garden Compound to Meanwood. Delivering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Thursday, Nkombo assured that the procurement process was firm and the ambulances would be delivered. “I wish to put it on record that there is absolutely nothing to name this...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here