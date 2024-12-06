PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says preliminary findings of a forensic audit on ZAMMSA has exposed selfish individuals who have been profiting from drugs meant to benefit the people. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Friday, President Hichilema said this audit marks a significant milestone in the fight against corruption. “This morning, we received the preliminary findings of the forensic audit on the Ministry of Health, specifically the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA). This audit, which we commissioned, marks a significant milestone in our fight against corruption and our quest to enhance service delivery in the healthcare sector. The audit, which covers January 2023 to December 2024, has exposed the selfish individuals who have been profiting from drugs...



