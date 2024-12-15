CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Zambia is ranked the best country in Africa in uplifting people’s lives in 2024. And Mweetwa says government has not departed from its earlier weather prediction, adding that Zambia has some of the best technology for weather prediction. Speaking about UPND’s 2024 performance when he featured on Diamond TV, Thursday, Mweetwa said the country’s performance on the continental stage showed that government was putting the right policies and governmental interventions in place. “I’m happy to indicate here that even in the midst of all these challenges, the government has risen to the occasion to ensure that the basic minimums have been met to ensure that the livelihood of our people have been safeguarded. In...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here