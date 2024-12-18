THE MISA Freedom of Expression (FOX) Report for Zambia has indicated that the media landscape from January to June 2024 revealed a concerning decline, with increasing harassment targeting journalists, ordinary citizens and even clergy members. The report noted that 62 percent of respondents in the study indicated that the media does not operate freely in Zambia. “Media Landscape: The first and second objectives of our study were to assess the current state of media freedoms and freedom of expression in Zambia. These fundamental rights are critical to the development of any nation, as they foster citizen participation in governance, and Zambia is no exception. A general overview of the media landscape from January to June 2024 reveals a concerning decline,...



