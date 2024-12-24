EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says a total of 350,116 candidates obtained the Primary School Leaving (PSL) Certificate and have progressed to grade eight. And Syakalima says a total of 169,280 candidates who sat for the Grade Nine Examinations in 2024 obtained the Junior Secondary School Leaving Certificate. Announcing the results, Monday, Syakalima said the 350,116 candidates who obtained PSL certificates constituted a pass rate of 71.19 percent. “Allow me at this moment to present the results of the 2024 Primary School Leaving (PSL) and Junior Secondary School Leaving (JSSL) examinations as follows: 2024 Primary School Leaving (PSL) Examination Results a total of 543,069 candidates registered for the 2024 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), reflecting an increase of 8.04 percent from...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here