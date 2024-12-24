THE Public Accounts Committee has heard that the Zambia Revenue Authority did not actually report the questionable payment of $16 million made to Prestige Motors Limited to the police. And the Committee has revealed that information about Prestige Motors Limited, which was on laptops belonging to the Office of the Auditor General, went missing after police took the gadgets to aid their investigations. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police for Criminal Investigations Department Maxwell Timba has also revealed that one suspect in the matter fled the country and efforts were being made to conclude the case. On the other hand, the Anti-Corruption Commission has revealed that it is investigating former ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda for fraudulently facilitating a payment of $8...



