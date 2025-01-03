THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it has arrested members of a notorious drug trafficking cartel that has been operating under Facebook pages “Ichipanda Alliance” and “Lesa na Satana”. DEC says persons behind the named cartel were apprehended in connection with illicit drug trafficking offences during a sting operation conducted in Kansenshi on the Copperbelt Province. The said individuals have been identified as Raymond Panda, aged 34, Sylvia Matantini, aged 21 and Solo Mwananshiku, aged 32, among others. In a statement, Friday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the suspects had been all over social media platforms featuring in videos containing content disrespecting Law Enforcement Officers and government. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), has apprehended members of a notorious...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here