VARIOUS political parties yesterday filed in nominations for their candidates in readiness for the Pambashe and Petauke Central by-elections slated for February 6, 2025. However, the Electoral Commision of Zambia has rejected the nomination of Eskaya Kayumba, a Citizens First candidate under UKA, after he presented an old voter’s card. Meanwhile, the United Kwacha Alliance says there was a proposal to nominate unified opposition candidates for both by-elections, but opposition political parties opted to remain silent and presented their preferred candidates. In Pambashe, the ruling UPND successfully filed in the nomination of Justine Kapema. FDD under the Tonse Alliance presented Williams Mwenya as their nominated candidate, while the Socialist Party successfully nominated James Mulenga Chabi as their candidate. Addressing party...



