Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the recent conduct of some police officers is very unfortunate and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. On December 31, 2024, the Zambia Police Service arrested a police officer at Leonard Cheelo Police Post under Kanyama Police Station for aiding 13 suspects to escape from lawful custody. According to police, Detective Inspector Titus Phiri, while intoxicated, unlocked both the male and female cells and instructed the suspects to leave, stating that they were free to cross over into the New Year. In another incidence, police detained four officers from Luangwa Police Station for allegedly taking turns raping an 18-year-old female they had apprehended for idle and disorderly behaviour while...