Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima making his remarks during the program for the announcement for the 2023 Grade 7 and Grade 9 examination results at the National Science Center in Lusaka yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says out of the 169,464 candidates that sat for the Grade 12 exams, 115,532 have obtained school certificates. Speaking during a press briefing, Friday, Syakalima said the pass rates showed an increase by 0.14 percentage. “A total of 172,977 candidates registered for the 2024 School Certificate examination, showing an increase of 3.83 per cent (6,379) from 166,501 candidates who had registered for the examination in 2023. Of the 172,977 registered candidates in 2024, 172,880 were from Zambia, while 97 were from St. Jeff College School based in South Africa. Of the 172,880 registered candidates from Zambia, 169,464 (98.02 per cent), comprising 82,586 (48.73 per cent) boys and 86,878 (51.27 per cent) girls sat the examination, while...