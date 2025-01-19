FORMER ACC board member Dr O’brien Kaaba says the new board’s real test will be fighting current corruption, noting that past government officials are a lame duck because they no longer wield power. He also says unless they choose to let sleeping dogs lie, they will be insulted for nothing in return. And Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says the newly appointed ACC board will sweep UPND corruption under the carpet. Meanwhile, NGOCC has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing women to the board. On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema appointed a new ACC Board composed of Judge Evans Hamaundu as Board Chairperson, Kaumba Mwondela as Vice-Chairperson, Engwase Mwale, Jack Kalala and Nalucha Ziba as Board Commissioners. The President...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here