Zambia Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga speaking to the media during the launch of the speed camera enforcement press briefing at the Road Transport and Safety Agency headquarters in Lusaka on Friday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says one more prisoner who was aided escape from prison on 31st December 2024 by an intoxicated police officer at Leonard Cheeio Police Post has been recaptured. In a statement, Sunday, Hamoonga identified the latest suspect to be arrested as MacLean Shanaube, 20 who was arrested for the offense of Escaping from Lawful Custody. “Reference is made to the earlier report regarding the escape of prisoners from lawful custody, recorded on December 31, 2024, at 14:30 hours. In this report, the Officer In Charge at Leonard Cheeio Police Post reported that thirteen (13) suspects, comprising seven (7) males and six (6) females, escaped from lawful custody. This incident occurred on December 31, 2024, at approximately 10:00...