PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the appointment of Milner Muyambango as Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Operations. The President has reiterated the importance of public officers respecting the law and being accountable to the citizens they serve. According to a statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, the decision was made pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution. “President Hakainde Hichilema has terminated, with immediate effect, the appointment of Mr. Milner Muyambango as Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Operations at the Zambia Police Service. This decision is made pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. The President has expressed gratitude to Mr. Muyambango...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here