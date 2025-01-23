PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says anyone who will vote for UPND in the Petauke by-election will be killing Emmanuel Jay Banda and former president Edgar Lungu. Speaking on KBN TV’s The Big Hour, Wednesday, Nakacinda said those who would vote for UPND would be helping the ruling party to remove the immunity of Lungu. “In Petauke, it’s Jay Jay and Edgar Lungu, if anybody votes for UPND they are killing Jay Jay (former Petauke MP Emmanuel Jay Banda), they are killing Edgar Lungu. That means they want UPND to do to Edgar Lungu what they are planning because they want MPs to take to the constitution so that they change the constitution, they remove Lungu’s immunity and accuse...



