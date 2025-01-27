THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema will undertake an official visit to Tanzania to attend the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit slated for January 28, 2025. In a statement, Sunday, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe said the summit would bring together African Heads of State, high-ranking officials and development partners to advance efforts towards achieving modern energy by 2030. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will undertake an Official Visit to Tanzania at the invitation of Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania. President Hichilema will...



