ZAMBIA’S Ambassador to the United States Chibamba Kanyama says the Embassy is engaging authorities in that country in order to understand the nature of the 90-day moratorium on federal aid to poor countries. And Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Minister Mulambo Haimbe has called for calm among citizens as government engages the US Embassy in Zambia on the recent pronouncements. Recently, US President Donald ordered a 90-day pause in foreign development assistance, a move that would halt supply of HIV and malaria drugs to poor countries. More than 20 million people living with HIV, representing two-thirds of all people living with HIV receiving treatment globally, are directly supported by the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) –...



