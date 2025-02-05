MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the minimal renovations made on Community House were done using President Hakainde Hichilema’s personal resources. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Monday, Kawana said there was no basis for PF to grab Community House if they bounced back through whatever means. “It is not even comparable, when you talk about Jacob Zuma’s Nkhandla and Community House. Jacob Zuma was in the presidential residence and was renovating his private residence while using public resources and the court found that he had no right to do so and ordered him to pay back to the state. This President opted to stay in his residence and not occupy State...



