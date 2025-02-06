THE Ministry of Health has disclosed that Lusaka has recorded its first cholera case in 2025. According to statistics released by the ministry, Thursday, 14 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, while those currently admitted in various cholera centres were 14. No death was recorded in the last 24 hours, while 14 had been discharged. The ministry further disclosed that 182 cumulative cholera cases had been recorded: 140 from Chililabombwe, 27 from Nakonde, eight from Kitwe, four from Chingola, two from Ndola, while Lusaka had recorded one case. Those discharged cumulatively are 160. Meanwhile, eight people have died since the cholera outbreak. On Sunday, Health Minister Dr Elijah Muchima stressed that cholera needed to be contained, otherwise...



