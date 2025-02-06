LET’s not tolerate the injustices in the land, let’s fight for what is right, says Catholic Priest Fr Chalwe Chonde. And Fr Chonde has noted that marriages are not lasting because traditional marriage counsellors are in it for business, when teachings must be free of charge. During his homily, Monday, Fr Chonde said people should stand up for what was right and not tolerate evil vices. “God can use you and I to overcome the kingdom of darkness and make sure that Satan comes to a dead end. So God can use you and me to conquer evil forces and make sure that indeed, there’s justice in the land. So let us call upon God to use us so that...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here