LAWYERS representing Chawama PF member of parliament Tasila Lungu Mwansa have requested that their client appears for questioning before the Drug Enforcement Commission on February 11, 2025. In a letter dated February 5, 2025, addressed to DEC Director General Nason Banda, D. Findlay & Associates stated that Tasila was unable to attend the scheduled interview on February 10th as she needed to make adequate arrangements for someone to take care of her baby. The lawyers added that the child had special medical needs. “Notice to Appear at Drug Enforcement Commission- Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa. Reference is made to the above, our letter of 13th January 2025 and numerous correspondence exchanged on this matter. Our Client advises that although she would...



