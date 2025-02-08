Former ZAMMSA Director General Victor Nyasulu gives a vote of thanks when the Ministry of Health received bulk procurement of medicines from Egypt at ZAMMSA central warehouse - Picture Henry Dube

THE Drug Enforcement Commission has formally arrested former ZAMMSA director general Victor Nyasulu and two others for allegedly failing to follow public procurement laws in awarding contracts to 26 companies. According to DEC, this resulted into wasteful expenditure and the purchase of medicines that did not meet the 80 percent threshold of shelf life. Nyasulu, former ZAMMSA Director of Supply Planning Nalishebo Siyandi and ZAMMSA Director of Procurement Nchimunya Habbadu have been charged with willful failure to comply with public procurement laws in the procurement of medicines and medical supplies at ZAMMSA. In a statement, Saturday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the suspects had been released on police bond awaiting the commencement of judicial proceedings. “The Drug Enforcement...