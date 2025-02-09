PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has joined the Namibian people in mourning the passing of the country’s founding President, Dr Samuel Nujoma. President Hichilema says Dr Nujoma will be remembered as a freedom fighter, nationalist and Pan-Africanist. Dr Nujoma, who guided Namibia to independence in 1990 and served as its first president for 15 years, passed away at the age of 95. He died on Saturday night after a three-week hospitalisation in the capital, Windhoek. In a Facebook post, President Hichilema said his legacy would live on. “Today, it is with great sadness that we join the Namibian people in mourning the loss of the founding President of the Republic of Namibia Dr. Samuel Shafiishuna Nujoma. He will be remembered as a...



