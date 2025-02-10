LOSING UPND candidate in the Petauke Central parliamentary by-elections Severian Lungu says people of Petauke have missed out on meaningful development by not electing him as their member of parliament. And Chipangali PF MP Andrew Lubusha says he doesn’t regret supporting the UPND in the just ended Petauke by-elections because the party has actually gained popularity in Eastern Province. Speaking in an interview, Friday, Lungu said government was not expected to fully support an opposition sponsored member of parliament. When asked if people of Petauke had lost out on development by not voting for him, Lungu responded in the affirmative. “Yes they have. The challenges that we have in Petauke are beyond CDF. The only thing an opposition MP can...



