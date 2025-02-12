THE Lusaka City Council says it has disbursed K72 million to Cash for Work beneficiaries since the inception of the programme in August 2024. In a statement, Tuesday, Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Nyambe Bulumba revealed that 118,821 beneficiaries had been paid for the work conducted from August to December 2024 across all seven constituencies. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has paid K72 million to Cash for Work beneficiaries since the inception of the Programme in August 2024. To date, 118,821 beneficiaries have been paid for the work conducted from August to December 2024 across all seven constituencies. Specifically, payments have been made to 15,539 beneficiaries in Chawama Constituency, 14,000 in Kabwata, 21,457 in Kanyama, 5,616 in Lusaka Central, 25,295...



