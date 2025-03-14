THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it conducted a series of operations between March 1 and 12, 2025, resulting in the apprehension of notorious drug suppliers countrywide. Meanwhile, the Commission has formally arrested a Cameroonian national, Agbor Ebotabekem Ferdinand, in connection with the offence of possessing US$1,400 counterfeit notes. According to a statement issued by DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba, the commission arrested several drug traffickers in Eastern Province, North-Western Province and Lusaka. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) conducted a series of operations between 1st and 12th March 2025; resulting in the apprehension of notorious drug suppliers countrywide. In the Eastern Province, the Commission formally charged and arrested two Zambian nationals in Nyimba District. The two were identified as...