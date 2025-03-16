Police officers and DEC officers at DEC headquarters following the arrest and charging of former President Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, daughter Chiyeso, and Charles Phiri for money laundering and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka on Thursday 30th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Zambia Police Service has warned that it will not hesitate to act against any individuals or groups that are planning anti-constitutional amendment demonstrations. Last Monday, Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo wrote to the Zambia Police, notifying them of the alliance’s planned nationwide protests on March 19 against the proposed constitutional amendments by President Hakainde Hichilema. But in a statement, Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed receiving the letter but said the Zambia Police Service had serious concerns about the planned protests. “The Zambia Police Service acknowledges receipt of a notice from the Tonse Alliance, through the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), regarding their intention to hold country-wide protests against the proposed constitutional amendments on Wednesday, March 19,...