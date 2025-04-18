THE US Embassy in Zambia has cautioned American citizens in or planning to visit Zambia about the new Cyber Security law that “requires the interception and surveillance of all electronic communications in the country.” The embassy says that on April 8, President Hakainde Hichilema signed the Cyber Security Act into law, which requires ICT companies, among other provisions, to proactively intercept all electronic communications in the country to assess if they include any transmission of “critical information.” However, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has urged all those intending to visit, invest in, and reside in Zambia not to fear these cyber laws, saying they are meant to protect them. He says Zambia remains one of the safest...



