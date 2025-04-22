THE Zambia Police have disclosed that during this year’s Easter Holiday, a total of 326 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide, and of these, 21 were fatal, resulting in the loss of 23 lives. In a statement, Tuesday, Assistant Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi noted that in 2024, 24 fatal road traffic accidents were recorded, claiming the lives of 32 people. “During this year’s Easter Holiday, a total of 326 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide. Of these, twenty-one (21) were fatal road traffic accidents in which twenty-three (23) people lost their lives. Forty-three (43) were classified as serious road traffic accidents, resulting in eighty-one (81) people sustaining serious injuries, while sixty-one (61) were slight road traffic accidents in...



