POLICE in Choma have detained a 30-year-old man of Lusaka’s Makeni Villa for falsely claiming to be a Brigadier General in the Zambia Army and promising people jobs in exchange for money. The suspect was apprehended by a Zambia Army Warrant Officer Class One in Choma, who then handed him over to the police. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka stated that the suspect, Isaac Twafuna, had allegedly uploaded pictures of himself wearing an army uniform with the rank of Brigadier General to his WhatsApp group, where he had been promising individuals recruitment into the Zambia Army in exchange for money. “On April 22, 2025, at around 10:00 hours, Choma Central Police Station received a report of personation from...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here