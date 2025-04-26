STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says cyber laws were initially enacted by the Patriotic Front in 2021, and that the UPND administration has just refined them to protect citizens. Hamasaka says the cyber laws will actually encourage citizens, especially women, to participate in politics because the provisions protect them from cyberbullying. Commenting on Lawyer Makebi Zulu’s statement that President Hakainde Hichilema wanted to use the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act to snoop on those who oppose him, Hamasaka said Zulu should tell Zambians why the PF enacted the laws in the first place. “Makebi was a minister and member of parliament during PF. So he is in a better position to explain why they enacted the law...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here