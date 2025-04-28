SOME lawyers have suggested that the general membership of the Law Association of Zambia must be consulted before any press statements on critical national matters are issued. The lawyers have indicated that they may have different views from what the association has stated with regards to the constitutional amendment process as well as the cyber laws. During the LAZ Annual General Meeting in Livingstone, LAZ president Lungisani Zulu presented the president’s report and financial statement for the year ended 31st December, 2024. And in debating the report, Lawyer Eric Sakala argued that the association’s statement on the constitutional amendment process was not brought to the general membership for consultation. “The argument to say whatever is said should be taken is...