LAWYER Jonas Zimba says the Electoral Reform Technical Committee report is an illegal document aimed at rigging the constitutional amendment process. On Tuesday, the Electoral Reform Technical Committee handed over the report containing submissions and recommendations towards the amendment of the Electoral Process Act to government. The Committee recommended that Article 68 of the Constitution be amended to increase the number of constituencies in line with delimitation. The Committee further recommended that Article 52 be amended in order to allow for elections to proceed as scheduled in cases where a candidate resigns after nominations. But commenting on this in an interview, Zimba said the recommendations were all calculated to achieve a certain purpose. “In March, the Justice Minister presented some...