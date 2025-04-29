CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says when it comes to the proposed constitutional amendment process, any concerns about expenditure do not hold water because government will not use taxpayers’ money. And Mweetwa says increasing the number of constituencies should not be seen as wanting to benefit members of parliament, arguing that MPs’ emoluments account for much less than the Constituency Development Fund. Last week, Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa said there was absolutely no reason to revisit the Constitution, arguing that the country currently had bigger problems such as economic and social challenges. Sangwa further questioned government’s decision to increase expenditure by raising the number of MPs when the country was “broke”. Commenting on this in an interview, Mweetwa said it...