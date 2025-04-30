ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says the country is unlikely to attain GDP growth of 6.2 per cent this year, as projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Hambayi says the country will be lucky to attain a 4.5 or 5 per cent GDP growth this year. According to the IMF’s latest Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, Zambia is projected to register a 6.2 per cent GDP growth in 2025. In an interview, Hambayi said unless something drastic occurred, the projected economic growth would not happen because a number of fundamentals were speaking against this assumption. “There are a number of factors that will be going against this assumption. I think we will be lucky to just get to around 4.5...