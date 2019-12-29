Lungu is riding a tiger, he can’t climb down

- Local
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 29 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 29 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 29 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 27 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 29 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 29 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 27 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 29 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 28 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 27 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 23 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 28 Dec 2019by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Lungu is riding a tiger, he can’t climb downBy Diggers Editor on 29 Dec 2019
That’s what power does. It goes to your head and when that happens, you cease to see the legal limitations of your ambitions. We saw this from President Edgar Lungu’s expression while in Solwezi where he hinted that after winning the 2021 elections, he will stand again in 2026. He was saying this knowing too well that there is no law that permits him, but because power has gone to his head, he feels invincible.
First of all, President Lungu knows that he still doesn’t qualify to stand in 2021 because he has already been elected to the office of Republican President twice. The argument that he was finishing Michael Sata’s term in 2015 and 2016 doesn’t arise because he was not vice-president or rather a running mate to the late president. This is what all genuine learned State Counsel in the country have said in their interpretation of the law, including Lungu’s friend Wynter Kabimba SC.
So we wonder how a president who doesn’t even qualify to stand in 2021 can have the audacity of declaring that he will be available for re-election in 2026. And even assuming that he succeeds to disregard the law and contests the next election, President Lungu knows that he cannot be that certain of his victory, unless he is planning to use criminal means to stay in power.
Again, even assuming that using whatever criminal methods, he wins the 2021 election, which law allows him to contest the presidential elections for the fourth time? Even with all the lacunas in the Constitution put together, there is no way he can produce a provision for a fourth term. So what the President was essentially saying is that if he wins the 2021 elections, he will change the Constitution to make him a life president.
Now the people of Zambia should understand that dictators do not come from hell. They come from among perceived noble leaders; they get democratically elected into power by the citizenry and then they begin to change. With every election, they grow stubborn and unwilling to leave power.
Dictators never tell you about their intentions when they are getting into power. They come in very sweet and humble. They speak a language of unity and patriotism to win votes. President Lungu came with a lie that he only wanted to be a transition president to lead Zambians into peaceful elections. But after getting into power, he has come up with such phrases as “Zambians don’t want to change a winning team” or “we will not succumb to imperialists who are pushing for regime change”.
This is what happened with president Robert Mugabe of neighbouring Zimbabwe. At the beginning of his era, he was an adored hero, but no one knew he planned to stay in power for four decades. In fact, if, when Mugabe was assuming the presidency of Zimbabwe in the early 1980s, someone had suggested that the man was going to rule for life, no one would have believed that.
This is how Yoweri Museveni of Uganda got into power in 1986 and is now unwilling to leave. This is how Pierre Nkurunziza found himself at the helm of Burundi and wants to rule forever; his neighbour Paul Kagame has been doing the same thing in Rwanda for 19 years now and he keeps changing the Constitution to fit his desires. At 86, Kagame’s namesake, Biya of Cameroon doesn’t see the reason why he must step aside for someone else to rule the country.
Do not be surprised 20 years from now when President Lungu’s name is added to this list of African dictators. If he talks like a dictator, lies like a dictator, and kills opponents like a dictator, then he probably is a dictator. The President of Zambia has shown all the signs that he doesn’t want to leave power at all. He wants to rule for as long as God gives him breath. The question is: why? And the Answer is in the Chinese adage.
The Chinese say: “He who rides a tiger is afraid to dismount”, referring to a person who embarks on a course of action which subsequently cannot safely be abandoned. This is the case of President Lungu. The man is riding a tiger, and he cannot safety climb down without being mauled. This President knows the atrocities he has caused during his reign. He knows that the moment he leaves the presidency, he will be a potential prisoner. This is why he doesn’t want to leave power.
But the law is the law, and no one should ever be allowed to be above the law. This is why the people of Zambia need to fight and make sure that Bill 10 doesn’t get enacted. This is the piece of legislation that will disfigure the Constitution to an extent of allowing a Head of State to stay in power for as long as he pleases.
We have very candid advice for our humble Great Leader: A good performer leaves the stage while the audience is still clapping. In President Lungu’s case, people stopped clapping a long time ago. In fact, they are booing and pelting objects at him. The stage is basically closed, curtains drawn and Zesco has even switched off the lights, but the man still wants to stay on. Awe tafilesekesha!
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- Lungu is riding a tiger, he can’t climb down - 29 Dec 2019
- Lungu on course to become longest serving President - 28 Dec 2019
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford - 27 Dec 2019
- Deport Foote at your own peril - 23 Dec 2019
- How processed Mukula comes back to Zambia - 19 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Lungu orders 15% salary cut (2,740 views)
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford (2,723 views)
- Lungu on course to become longest serving President (1,937 view)
- Livingstone police in disarray over "wrongful arrest" of Pilato (913 views)
- AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke - Kanyama (480 views)
- I didn’t shoot him intentionally, police officer accused of killing colleague tells court
- Samakayi’s dogs left my son with an open skull, Lusaka woman tells court
- Mansa man commits suicide over K20
- BoZ to buy 40,000 kilos of gold in 2020
- Minister tells ZICTA to sanction Airtel, others for poor service
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
I didn’t shoot him intentionally, police officer accused of killing colleague tells court29 Dec 2019
-
Samakayi’s dogs left my son with an open skull, Lusaka woman tells court29 Dec 2019
-
Mansa man commits suicide over K2029 Dec 2019
-
BoZ to buy 40,000 kilos of gold in 202029 Dec 2019
-
Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why.29 Dec 2019
-
Lungu is riding a tiger, he can’t climb down29 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article