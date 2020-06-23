WE are concerned that many of our people have decided not to vote in by-elections. Some of the reasons they have given for not participating include: our previous votes have not made any difference. Our vote was a ticket for others to enrich themselves. Our vote was rigged. They, therefore, don’t see any reason why they should vote again. For those same reasons, we see a situation where, come August 2021, these people will abandon their civic duty of taking part in the process of appointing our national leaders. This...
