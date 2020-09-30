Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Esau Chulu with chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano (r )at the launch of the online voter pre-registration at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 21, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THERE is a widely-held belief that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the PF government have repeatedly interfered with the electoral process to advantage the party in power. This is not a belief that should be ignored and dismissed as baseless because, even if one could say it is baseless, it is a belief that our people hold firmly. This means that their reaction to elections may be informed by this belief, which could result in undesirable consequences. The post-election violence that we have observed in other countries is...