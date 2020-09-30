WE can’t wait to hear what the Konkola Copper Mines Liquidator, Milingo Lungu, has to say about the US$1.6 million KCM scandal in which he has been implicated. We can’t wait to see how the battle between the PF cadres is going to pan out and who will end up the rightful beneficiary of this tender. We can’t wait to see if KCM will ever get the so-called Heavy Fuel Oil, which necessitated the US$1.6 million payment to this questionable company called Cashfin. But today, we just want to remind...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.