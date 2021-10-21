THE leaked recording from the Anti-Corruption Commission where the former Acting Director General is heard arguing with her members of staff over the Chitalu Chilufya case is very disturbing. There is no doubt that the Ministry of Health had become one of the epicenters of corruption during Mr Edgar Lungu’s tenure as President. But if this is how those earthmoving scandals were being handled by our investigative wings, then we have a very big problem for the country. It is very difficult to listen to the recording from the Anti-Corruption...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.