Former president Edgar Lungu speaks to former PF secretary general Davies Mwila and former presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe during the commemoration of World Aids Day at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on December 11, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF member Kelvin Kaunda has expressed concern at the decision made by the former ruling party to hold its elective conference in June 2022, saying the general membership is not pleased and would like to see a new leadership take charge sooner. The former councilor says it is also not in the best interest of the party for former president Edgar Lungu to continue as party president. Kelvin KAUNDA: “I want to put it on record that the general membership of the party is quite displeased with the decision by…...