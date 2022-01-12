THE continued arrests of former Cabinet ministers is welcome, and we still hold the view that there is no persecution going on, as the PF claims. The only problem is that crimes which were committed several years ago are being revisited today. But it is the same PF that has created this situation because they did not allow the Law Enforcement Agencies to operate independently. This is what we would like to discuss today with the New Dawn government. The UPND administration should not just focus on arresting suspected criminals…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.