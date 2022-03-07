PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says a decade long of government mismanagement cannot be solved in one year. In a social media post that seemed to respond to some public concerns suggesting that the UPND lied to the electorate about fixing the economy, the President said his party had always been honest, adding that he inherited an ailing economy. PRESIDENT Hichilema: “We were honest in opposition about our vision for the future, and we are honest in government about the scale of the challenges we have inherited. Those who want to divide…...



