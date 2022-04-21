Former Konkola Copper Mines PLC provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu with his lawyers Makebi Zulu and Sakwiba Sikota (l) leaving Lusaka Magistrates Court shortly after he appeared for his case on April 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIANS are furious. They cannot believe what they are seeing and hearing. The revelation and claim by a suspected criminal that he was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for practically nothing, has left citizens, especially UPND supporters, heartbroken. Praise singers based in Zambia and abroad have been left speechless by the indefensible acts of the people they have been hero-worshiping in government. Mr Milingo Lungu, the former provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines has revealed to the court the names of government officials who granted him immunity from prosecution…....