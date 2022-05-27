KONKOLA Copper Mines provisional liquidator and acting official receiver Celine Nair has appointed Jason Kazilimani of KPMG Chartered Accountants to act as her agent at one of the country’s biggest mines. According to a statement she released on Wednesday, Nair said as an agent, Kazilimani would, among other duties, support her in the efficient and prudent management of Konkola Copper Mines. “The Konkola Copper Mines Plc (In Liquidation) (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Ms. Celine Meena Nair, the Acting Official Receiver and Administrator General of the Republic of Zambia pursuant to section…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.