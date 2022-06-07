UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party members should not be reacting angrily when criticised, so that they learn where they are going wrong, instead of waiting until they are out of government to know what they could have done differently. He added that the UPND is in need of more advice than mere criticism, unless people in government are not heeding. MWEETWA: “When you accept criticism of what you did when you were in government, and also what you are doing when you are presently in government, the…...



