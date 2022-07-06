WE HAVE observed that whenever citizens complain about how the UPND leadership is governing the country, members of the Patriotic Front celebrate. They issue sarcastic statements in an attempt to mock people for “making the mistake” of voting them out of power and ushering in the UPND. PF members seem to be happy that Zambians have not yet seen ‘the promised land’ since August 2021. We can clearly see that their prayer is that things should get worse for our people so that they can say “we warned you”. Those…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.